Rosemary Washburn
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Rosemary Washburn, of Longview, will be 2 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Memory Park, in Longview. She was born September 25, 1955, and passed away February 15, 2022. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas AG Paxton files lawsuit in Marshall against Facebook’s parent company over use of facial recognition tech
- CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, which oversees six LISD campuses, resigns
- HomeGoods to open Thursday in Longview
- 7 Brew to open in Longview
- Police: Man found dead near dog in Gregg County died because of medical issue
- Man killed in I-20 crash west of Hallsville
- Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above
- Big Sandy teen killed, another injured in Upshur County crash
- Best Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to Watch
- Longview ISD trustees call $229 million bond package
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.