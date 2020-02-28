KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Rosetta Brown, 96, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harmony Pirtle Baptist Church. Interment, Pirtle Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. Brown was born July 14, 1923, and died February 21, 2020.
Rosetta Brown
KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Rosetta Brown, 96, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harmony Pirtle Baptist Church. Interment, Pirtle Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. Brown was born July 14, 1923, and died February 21, 2020.
KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Rosetta Brown, 96, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harmony Pirtle Baptist Church. Interment, Pirtle Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cunningham Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. Brown was born July 14, 1923, and died February 21, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Document: Fight outside Jaguars led to stabbing death of man
- Arrest made in homicide at Jaguars
- Longview police arrest two men in connection with shots fired at cars, houses
- A grand reopening: Take a peek inside Alton Plaza, the redeveloped Petroleum Building in downtown Longview
- Longview restaurant to host Whole Hog Extravaganza
- Businessman gives $630,000 for Kilgore College scholarships
- Tyler man dies after jumping from vehicle at 80 mph during chase
- Abbott, 1,200 guests celebrate Longview's 150th birthday at ball
- Supervision ordered for ex-Longview pawn shop employee accused of theft
- Medical equipment scarce, this Texas manufacturer is caught in coronavirus' supply chain panic
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.