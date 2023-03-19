Rosetta Gilliam
GILMER — Rosetta Gilliam, 78, of Gilmer, Texas, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Church of Power with Bro. Larry Gilliam officiating. Interment will follow at Morris Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 Pm at the church.
