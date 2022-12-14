Rowan Reed Bailey
GILMER — Rowan Reed Bailey, age 91 of Gilmer, Texas passed away on December 11, 2022. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Graveside service for Rowan Bailey will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Enoch Cemetery with Bishop Kenneth Yates officiating.
