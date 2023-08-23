Roy Berryman
KILGORE — Memorial Funeral Mass with Military Honors is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marshall, TX. Mr. Berryman was born on July 14, 1933 in Boyce, LA and died on June 27, 2023 in Kilgore, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Make online condolences to: www.peoplesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.