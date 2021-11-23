Roy David Sturkie
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Roy David Sturkie will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Mr. Sturkie passed away in the early morning of November 22, 2021 at his home.
