Roy Forrest
LONE STAR — Graveside services for Roy Forrest, 94, of Lone Star will be held at 10 AM Monday, September 20th at Spring Hill Cemetery in Rocky Branch. Burial will follow under the direction of Horn- Nail- Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Mr. Forrest was born on September 30, 1926 and Passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.