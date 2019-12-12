TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Roy Lee Sturns, 69, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Church. Interment, Fairview Community Cemetery, New Salem. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Sturns was born November 18, 1950, in Cherokee County, and died December 4, 2019.
Roy Lee Sturns
