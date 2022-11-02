Roy Smith Rossman
LONGVIEW — Roy Smith Rossman, 86, of Longview, passed away on October 29, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1pm at First United Methodist Church of Longview. Visitation will be held at 12pm prior to the service. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
