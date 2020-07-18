HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Roy W. Anderson, 73, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Anderson was born November 16, 1946, in Minden, and died July 15, 2020.
Roy W. Anderson
HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Roy W. Anderson, 73, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Anderson was born November 16, 1946, in Minden, and died July 15, 2020.
HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Roy W. Anderson, 73, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Anderson was born November 16, 1946, in Minden, and died July 15, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Longview ISD teacher arrested on aggravated sexual assault of child charge
- As officials resist mask order, Abbott urges Longview leaders to enforce it to 'stay open'
- Longview COVID-19 survivor: 'I already got my miracle'
- Longview ISD: Parents prefer remote learning
- Longview ISD trustees spar over failed racism resolution
- Longview woman describes living with COVID-19: 'In this battle together'
- Longview man struck, killed by vehicle on Loop 281
- Jefferson ISD student, 17, dies in wreck
- Rusk County to get new sheriff after Valdez wins over Price in runoff; Gaut takes commissioner post as Stanley grabs constable spot
- Gregg County adds 13 COVID-19 cases; Houston officials call for locking down city
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.