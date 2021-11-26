Royce Clay Sr.
GLADEWATER,TX — A service of celebration for Royce will be held Saturday at 2:pm at Gladewater High School auditorium.
He will rest in Red Rock Cemetery, service by Wilson Royalty Funeral service of Gladewter.
Public viewing will be today at Wilson from 12:noon until 5:pm.
