LONGVIEW — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Royce Lamont Hall, Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street , Longview. Mr. Hall was born March 27, 1969, in Longview and died April 21, 2020.
Royce Lamont Hall
