Royce Pinkert
GILMER — Royce Wilburn Pinkert passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his residence in Gilmer, Texas.
A visitation for Royce will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home - Gladewater, 401 North Center. Royce will be laid to rest in the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.
