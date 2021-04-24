Rozie Helen Barnett
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Rozie Helen Barnett, 93, of the Snap Community of Panola County, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Freddy Mason and Bro. Robert Ortigo officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
