Ruben Jimison JR.
GLADEWATER,TX — A celebration of Life for Ruben will be held Sunday at 3:pm at New Home Baptist Church.
He shall rest in New Home Cemetery
Service by Wilson Royalty Funeral Ser.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1:pm till 5:pm at Wilson Royalty
