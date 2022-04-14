Rubie L. Chatham
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services are scheduled for Rubie L. Chatham, 84, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Original Zion Hill Baptist Church. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Friday, April 15, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Chatham was born, April 14, 1937 in Carthage and died April 7, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.