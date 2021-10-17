Ruby Bradley Mitchell
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Monday, October 18, 2021 at Galilee Baptist Church, Hallsville, TX. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hallsville. Viewing will be Sunday 1- 6:30 p.m. October 17, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mrs. Mitchell was born April 9, 1943 in Hallsville, and passed October 9, 2021 .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.