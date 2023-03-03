Ruby D. McCray
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Ruby D. McCray, 90, of Longview, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. McCray was born December 13, 1932 in Hallsville, and died February 22, 2023.
