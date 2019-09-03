TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Dean Vetsch, 95, of Overton, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, 905 S. Commerce St., Overton. Interment, Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Vetsch was born June 21, 1924, in Mt. Enterprise, and died September 1, 2019.
