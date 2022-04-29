Ruby Doris Davis
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Doris Davis, 93, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Davis passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1928.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.