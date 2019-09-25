MARSHALL - Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Mae Stumon, 83, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Pine Bluff Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Stumon was born July 16, 1936, in Marshall, and died September 18, 2019.
