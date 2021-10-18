Ruby Morris
MINDEN — Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Morris, 96, of Minden, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 19, 2021, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment- Zion Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation- 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Mrs. Morris was born Jan. 13, 1925 and passed away Oct. 15, 2021.
