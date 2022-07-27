Rudy Montana
JEFFERSON — Rudy Montana, age 87, passed away on July 20, 2022. Mr. Montana was born June 7, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas. Visitation on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10am at River Crossing Cowboy Church. Funeral Service to follow the visitation beginning at 11am. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
