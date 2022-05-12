Ruel Dean Young
JEFFERSON — Mr. Ruel Young, was born April 16, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas to Eunice and Elmer Young. Mr. Young passed away on April 23, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. The family of Mr. Young will honor his life with a memorial on May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at New Prospect Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas; 260 E. Prospect Rd, Jefferson, Texas 75657.
