Ruth Ann Ainsworth
MARSHALL — A Memorial Service for Ruth Ann Ainsworth, 66 of Waskom will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Waskom, TX. She was born October 12, 1954 and passed away on July 17, 2021. Memorials can be made to Ruth Ann Ainsworth Scholarship Fund at Waskom ISD.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy rains cause water rescue calls in downtown Longview; flash flood warning issued
- Business Beat: Gilmer Road Starbucks moving forward
- Four people found shot to death at Cherokee County home
- Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines
- Longview auction barn home to new restaurant
- 'A senseless killing': Three men arrested in East Texas quadruple homicide
- 'Only country I've ever known': Longview teacher fears deportation, awaits fate of immigration legislation
- Suspect identified in standoff at Hallsville church
- 'Longview is progressing': Council passes resolution against white supremacy rally
- Stallard: A blueprint for a 70-year marriage
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.