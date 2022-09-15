Ruth Ann Brown
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Ann Brown, age 91, of Henderson will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the West Holly Springs Church of The Living God, 12881 Farm to Market 1798, Laneville under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home. Public viewing for Mrs. Brown will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
