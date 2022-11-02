Ruth Courtney
DEBERRY, TX — Ruth Courtney, 90, of DeBerry, Texas, passed away on Monday morning, October 31, 2022 in Carthage, Texas. Ruth Aramintha Slade was born on June 14, 1932, in Waskom, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the DeBerry Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
