Ruth Long
GLADEWATER — Ruth Long, 92, of Gladewater, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Donations can be made to Gladeview Baptist Church P.O. Box 603 Gladewater, Texas 75647. Services will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10 AM at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater, Texas. Visitors will be received on Sunday, April 10, 6-8 PM.
