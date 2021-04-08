Ruthie Lee Sparks Little
JEFFERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mrs. Ruthie Lee Sparks Little, 73, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 4/9/2021 at First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 4/8/2021 at the Captain William Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
