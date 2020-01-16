JEFFERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Ruthie Mae Pickens, 83, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Interment, Grable Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Pickens was born December 31, 1936, in Beeville, and died January 8, 2020.
Ruthie Mae Pickens
