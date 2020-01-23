DEBERRY —Funeral services for Ruthy J. Cook, 67, of Deberry, Texas will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Carthage, Texas. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Ms. Cook was born September 30, 1952 and passed away January 18, 2020.
Ruthy J. Cook
