Sabrina Mako Simonian
LONGVIEW — A private family memorial service for Sabrina Mako Simonian, will be held at a later date. Sabrina was born on October 18, 1964 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on June 18, 2023 in Longview, Texas. Online condolences may left at www.cammackfamily.com
