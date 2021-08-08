Sally Jane Crocker
KILGORE A Memorial Service for Sally Jane Crocker, 63, will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler, TX 75708. Mrs. Crocker was born September 19, 1957 in Longview and passed away July 9, 2021.
