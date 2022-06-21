Sally Jane Wade Deke
LONGVIEW, TX — The Life of Sally celebration will be held Wednesday at 11:am at the Fellowship Bible church 4600 McCann Rd.
A family private Graveside will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm at Dallas National Cemetery.
Service by Bigham Mortuary of Longview, TX.
