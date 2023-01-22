Sally Mignon Barker Dyer
LONGVIEW — Sally Mignon Barker Dyer, passed away, January 19, 2023. A visitation will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2 PM at Gum Springs Cemetery. The full obituary may be read at www.raderfh.com
