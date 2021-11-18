Sam T. Raley
CARTHAGE, TX — Sam Tom Raley, 101, of Carthage passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Shreveport. Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.
