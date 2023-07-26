Sammie Lewis
KILGORE — Services for Mr. Sammie Lewis , 80, of Kilgore will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00pm at Post Oak Road Church of Christ. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private family interment will follow in De Kalb, TX at Woodmen Cemetery. Mr. Lewis completed his earthly journey on Friday July 21, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.