WACO — Graveside services are scheduled for Sammie Lott Smith, 47, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Queen City. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Smith was born January 1, 1972, in Houston, and died November 19, 2019.
WACO — Graveside services are scheduled for Sammie Lott Smith, 47, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Queen City. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Smith was born January 1, 1972, in Houston, and died November 19, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff: Woman killed by feral hogs outside Texas home
- ET Football: Jesuit stuns Lobos, 27-25
- Official: Electronic device belonging to missing Gregg County woman found
- Business Beat: Divine Catering departs North Longview, bistro to take its place
- Gilmer man charged in Nov. 16 robbery at Longview motel
- Longview woman encouraged by recovery of missing mom's phone
- Latham: Marcus Bresler can run but he sure can’t hide
- Insider: Lobos' King revealed on cover of DCTF's recruiting magazine
- Criminal cases skyrocket in Gregg County
- Harvey Convention Center was not the cause of Legionnaires' disease outbreak
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.