Sammy Joe Freeman
BECKVILLE — Funeral services for Rev. Sammy Joe Freeman, age 72 of Beckville, will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pine Grove Assembly Church in Beckville. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
