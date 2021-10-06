Samuel Martinez
GLADEWATER — Samuel Martinez was born on August 20, 1963 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and passed away on October 3, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday October 7, 2021 and a service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday October 8, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary will be available at www.cammackfamily.com
