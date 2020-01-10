GILMER — Funeral services are scheduled for Sandra Browning Fite, 75, of Gilmer, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Simpsonville Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. January 11, 2020 Arrangements by McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Fite was born September 12, 1944, in Tyler, and died January 7, 2020.
Sandra Browning Fite
