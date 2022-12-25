Sandra Gail Echols
KILGORE — Sandra Echols, 79, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Memorial Services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, December 26, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas. A visitation period will precede the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
