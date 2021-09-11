Sandra Guffey
HARLETON — A memorial service for Sandra Guffey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas. Mrs. Guffey passed away on September 9, 2021 at Longview Regional Medical Center in Longview, Texas at the age of 72.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.