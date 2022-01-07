Sandra Janice Gibson
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Janice Gibson, 77, of Henderson, 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 8, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Following the service, a private family graveside will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. until service time, Sat., Jan. 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Gibson passed away Jan. 6, 2022. She was born May 20, 1944.
