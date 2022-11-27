Sandra K McGregor
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® service for Sandra McGregor, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 29, 2022 in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on November 28, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sandra was born on September 9, 1952 and passed on November 23, 2022. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
