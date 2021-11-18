Sandra Potter
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Sandra “Sandy” Potter, 75, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Potter passed away on November 15, 2021 in Marshall, Texas.
