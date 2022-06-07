Sandra Sellers Watts
HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Sandra Sellers Watts, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, before and after the service on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Watts passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1943.
