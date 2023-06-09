Sara Lee Beckworth
NORTH LAS VEGAS — funeral service for Mrs. Sara Beckworth of North Las Vegas, formerly of Longview, TX will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, 10, 2023 at Post Oak CME Church. Burial will be in Fredonia Cemetery, Henderson, Texas.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 9, 2023 from 1:00p until 6:00p.m. At Burton Family Center, Longview.
