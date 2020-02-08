DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services are scheduled for Sarah Ann Dodson, 91, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at South Union Baptist Church. Interment, Daingerfield Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at South Union Baptist Church. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Mrs. Dodson was born February 10, 1928, in Daingerfield, and died February 6, 2020.
Sarah Ann Dodson
