TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Sarah Fears, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Duncan Cemetery . Interment, Duncan Cemetery . Visitation, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Fears was born January 21, 1937, in Henderson, and died January 21, 2020.
Sarah Fears
